Airship: Kingdoms Adrift is OUT NOW!✨✨

Hey Skyfarers,

It's the day we have all been waiting for - grab your ships and join us in the skies!

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift is officially launching on Steam, and we couldn't be more stoked!

Before we jump into commanding our ships, we want to send a massive shoutout to all you amazing skyfarers who’ve been with us every step of the way. We are beyond grateful for your support - you rock!

We’re incredibly excited to see how you thrive in the world we have crafted. Whether you’re building up a fleet, charting trade routes, or exploring the frontier at your airship's helm, we hope you love each moment as much as we loved creating this world for you to dive into! If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions, we’re all ears, and would love to hear from you.

Being a small indie studio, we get how mighty the power of the community can be, and you can help support us in a few ways:

🛳️ Spread the Love: Tell your family, friends, and even your fave streamer about our game. Your word-of-mouth magic can help more survivors find their way to us.

🛳️ Steam Review Magic: After you spend some time in the skies, consider leaving a review on Steam. Your thoughts will not only help potential skyfarers but also keep our spirits high as we keep enhancing the game.

🛳️ Social Media Squad: Share our news on social media.

No pressure though! We’re just thrilled to have you here with us, whether you’re flying, battling, or just hanging out. Join our fellow skyfarers on our Discord, where you can report any bugs, share your thoughts and provide feedback on the game.

Good Wind and Great Fortune

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift team

