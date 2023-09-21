 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 21 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.1a

  • Fixed a bug where the player would be stuck in the death animation if certain enemies defeated the player.
  • Updated the description of the Reinforcement Scroll to specify that it only applies to spells with multiple projectiles.
  • Updated the description of the hidden slingshot artifact. It no longer has a cooldown.
  • Fixed the description of the Lion Guard Shield artifact.
  • Fixed the incorrect name and description of the second Anvil upgrade.

Thank you for playing Spell Disk!

