Spell Disk 0.4.1a

- Fixed a bug where the player would be stuck in the death animation if certain enemies defeated the player.
- Updated the description of the Reinforcement Scroll to specify that it only applies to spells with multiple projectiles.
- Updated the description of the hidden slingshot artifact. It no longer has a cooldown.
- Fixed the description of the Lion Guard Shield artifact.
- Fixed the incorrect name and description of the second Anvil upgrade.
Thank you for playing Spell Disk!
Changed files in this update