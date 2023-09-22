 Skip to content

FireAlpaca SE update for 22 September 2023

FireAlpaca SE 2.11.9 Released - September 22th, 2023

Function Addition

  • Implemented brush snap to grid.
  • Added mm to grid settings.
  • Added L version and 2L version (Japanese photo size) to newly created templates.
  • Added B5 to the manga manuscript template.
  • It is now possible to display a "dark checkered pattern" when using a transparent background (View menu).
  • Added gradient preset (can be initialized with "Initialize Settings -> Restore Gradients..." from the Help menu).

Function Improvement

  • When using a material brush, you can now draw with anti-aliasing completely turned off.

Changed files in this update

