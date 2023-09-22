FireAlpaca SE 2.11.9 Released - September 22th, 2023

Function Addition
- Implemented brush snap to grid.
- Added mm to grid settings.
- Added L version and 2L version (Japanese photo size) to newly created templates.
- Added B5 to the manga manuscript template.
- It is now possible to display a "dark checkered pattern" when using a transparent background (View menu).
- Added gradient preset (can be initialized with "Initialize Settings -> Restore Gradients..." from the Help menu).
Function Improvement
- When using a material brush, you can now draw with anti-aliasing completely turned off.
Changed files in this update