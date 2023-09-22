- Fixed a bug where water wells and the wash basin didn’t refill watering cans.
- Fixed a bug where electrical doors didn’t rotate to match the surrounding walls.
- Fixed an issue where the player might be ejected from a vehicle if they tried to enter right after placing it.
- Fixed a crash caused by having too many objects on screen simultaneously.
- Fixed an issue where the game would start even if crucial initialization steps failed, causing unpredictable behaviour and crashes.
- Fixed graphical effects that were missing for some attack animations.
Core Keeper update for 22 September 2023
Hotfix 0.6.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
- Loading history…
Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update