Core Keeper update for 22 September 2023

Hotfix 0.6.3.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where water wells and the wash basin didn’t refill watering cans.
  • Fixed a bug where electrical doors didn’t rotate to match the surrounding walls.
  • Fixed an issue where the player might be ejected from a vehicle if they tried to enter right after placing it.
  • Fixed a crash caused by having too many objects on screen simultaneously.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would start even if crucial initialization steps failed, causing unpredictable behaviour and crashes.
  • Fixed graphical effects that were missing for some attack animations.

