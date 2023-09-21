MWII Announcement: Season 06: The Haunting — Part 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Nikto Spawn (Nikto Skin)

Operator Nikto favors a similar tactical look and impressive mask getup and takes it to the next level with this Spawn homage.

Gaia (Nova Skin)

Said to be an earthen form of Mother Nature herself, Gaia is an ancient goddess of considerable power and seeks ruination for those intent on despoiling her realm.

The Gates of Hell Open with All-New Licensed Store Offerings

In addition to a variety of Halloween-themed content, expect an incredible number of new Operators to stride forth into the fray, including the following:

Inarius (**Diablo) and Lilith (Diablo**)

The Burning Hells arrives in Call of Duty. Diablo-themed Bundles make their fiery appearance, complete with the Queen of the Succubi Lilith and the fallen archangel Inarius as Operators.

Skeletor (Overlord of Evil)

Become the true Overlord of Evil with the Skeletor Bundle, complete with a Skeletor Operator, as well as evil sorcery–themed Blueprints and Emblems.

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Open the Book of the Dead with the Evil Dead 2 Bundle. This Bundle introduces Ash Williams to Season 06, complete with boomstick Weapon Blueprints and plenty of gear to slay Deadites and primitive screwheads.

Alucard (**Hellsing**)

Combat the supernatural and the undead with the Hellsing Bundle, complete with the tyrannical vampire-turned-vampire-hunter, Alucard.

DOOM (DOOM, Weapon Bundle)

As teased earlier in this blog, get knee-deep in the dead with the DOOM Tracer Weapon Bundle, complete with an arsenal of gear (including a Chainsaw and a long-range Shotgun) in readiness to rip and tear your enemies apart.

The Final Prestige — Level 1,250

Season 06 will increase the Prestige Rank cap from 21 to 25, with a new maximum level of 1,250. Obtaining each new Prestige Rank offers multiple rewards along with a new icon besides the Prestige number, as follows:

* Prestige 22: Unlocked at Level 1,100.

Prestige 23: Unlocked at Level 1,150.

Prestige 24: Unlocked at Level 1,200.

Prestige 25: Unlocked at Level 1,250.

Each new Prestige Rank awards an Emblem, a Battle Pass Tier Skip, Double XP Battle Pass Tokens, and access to new Calling Card Challenges found in the COD HQ menu (visible at the top right of your screen). Those who reach Prestige Rank 25 will additionally receive the Militant Operator Skin.

Note that your current progress will not reset at the start of the season. Keep ranking up from the level you reached in Season 05, whether it was before Prestige Ranks (1–55) or within the Prestige Ranks (56–1,050).

OUT OF COMBAT OVERVIEW

* **The roadmap to Modern Warfare III launch is here: **Mark your calendars for a massive content drop to come!

Tune into Call of Duty: Next on October 5. Get all the details on the upcoming Modern Warfare III at Call of Duty: Next, the showcase event sharing details on Multiplayer, Zombies, future developments in Call of Duty: Warzone, and more.

Get all the details on the upcoming Modern Warfare III at Call of Duty: Next, the showcase event sharing details on Multiplayer, Zombies, future developments in Call of Duty: Warzone, and more. Catch Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV. Directly following the Next event, military esports teams will compete for the trophy in the fourth annual C.O.D.E. Bowl tournament.

Directly following the Next event, military esports teams will compete for the trophy in the fourth annual C.O.D.E. Bowl tournament. The Modern Warfare III Beta (Weekend 1: October 6–10; Weekend 2: October 12–16). Ready to play the Modern Warfare III Beta for free? Check out the intel below.

Ready to play the Modern Warfare III Beta for free? Check out the intel below. Zombie Ghost Instant Reward. Preorder any digital edition of Modern Warfare III and receive the Zombie Ghost Skin on September 27 to use in MWII and Call of Duty: Warzone and MWIII.

Preorder any digital edition of Modern Warfare III and receive the Zombie Ghost Skin on September 27 to use in MWII and Call of Duty: Warzone and MWIII. Play Modern Warfare II, Carry Forward into Modern Warfare III. Take your arsenal and roster of Operators with you into Modern Warfare III when it launches on November 10.

The Roadmap to Modern Warfare III Launch

Be sure to clear your schedule and mark your calendars as the Call of Duty action and intel heats up ahead of the global launch of Modern Warfare III this November 10. Here’s what to look forward to:

September 27: Modern Warfare II Season 06 launch. Spawn into the action with all-new Multiplayer maps and weapons and a robust Battle Pass.

October 5: Call of Duty: Next. Ready yourself for the premier showcase event for Modern Warfare III showcasing the future of what’s coming to Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile, Watch the event live on the Official Call of Duty Twitch Channel or Call of Duty YouTube Channel.

October 6–16 : Modern Warfare III Beta. See below for detailed information on the Modern Warfare III Beta, offering both Early Access and Open Access periods with a taste of Multiplayer maps and modes and a host of rewards just for playing!

October 17: Modern Warfare II: The Haunting. The conclusion of Modern Warfare II’s final season brings fight-or-fright scenarios across Call of Duty: Warzone and Multiplayer, with a host of Events, Limited-Time Modes, and free rewards to unlock and claim.

November 2: Modern Warfare III: Campaign Early Access. Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. Players can digitally preorder the game and play the Campaign up to a week early, experiencing the innovative Open Combat Missions as well as the signature, cinematic Call of Duty® campaign missions.

November 10: Modern Warfare III: Launch. The full game releases worldwide, offering one of the greatest collections of Modern Warfare Multiplayer maps ever assembled! Play all 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare® 2 (2009) modernized with new modes and gameplay features and get ready for over 12 all-new core 6v6 maps fueling post-launch live seasons. Ready up your squad for a new open-world PvE Zombies experience in Modern Warfare Zombies featuring some of the biggest enemies in the largest map in Call of Duty history!

Get in on the Modern Warfare III Beta

Call of Duty: Next also leads directly into the Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Beta, beginning October 6 and lasting over a period of two weekends. The Beta will feature a variety of Core Multiplayer maps and new experiences in Ground War, several modes, and new Loadout items to equip and take into battle.

Expect an announcement in a forthcoming blog detailing the variety of free content you can unlock during the Open Beta Weekends.

Catch Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV

We’re only two weeks away from the Call of Duty Endowment event of the year, C.O.D.E. Bowl IV, presented by USAA. Following the Royal Air Force’s comeback victory last year, it’s time for a new champion to emerge as military esports teams from the U.S., U.K., and — for the first time ever — Canada join top Call of Duty streamers to compete for the coveted trophy and bragging rights for the winning team’s military branch of service.

Watch the tournament on the Call of Duty YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and Facebook channels on October 5, 2023, immediately following Call of Duty: Next, the premier showcase event for Modern Warfare III Multiplayer, Call of Duty®: Mobile, and Call of Duty: Warzone! One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the tournament will go toward placing more veterans into high-quality jobs.

Zombie Ghost Operator Skin Preorder Bonus Reward

In addition to all of the benefits you can receive for preordering Modern Warfare III detailed in this blog post, there is a new benefit you can claim: Unlock the Zombie Ghost Operator Skin by preordering or prepurchasing any digital edition of Modern Warfare III (either Standard/Cross-Gen, or Vault Edition).

* If you preorder before the start of Season 06, Zombie Ghost will be available for you to use on September 27.

If you preorder after September 27, Zombie Ghost will be available for you to use immediately.

The Zombie Ghost Operator Skin can be used in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone and will carry forward, meaning it will also be available in Modern Warfare III, starting at game launch.

Play Modern Warfare II, Carry Forward into Modern Warfare III

For the first time in Call of Duty history, the content you earn in Modern Warfare II will carry forward to the upcoming Modern Warfare III, releasing November 10. Read all about it in our Carry Forward Q&A. Start playing now and take your weapons and Operators with you to the new game.

Stay frosty.

_

SPAWN: Published by IMAGE COMICS, PO BOX 14457, Portland, OR 97293 USA. Spawn, its logo and its symbol are registered trademarks © 2023 Todd McFarlane Productions, Inc. All other related characters are TM and © 2023 Todd McFarlane Productions, Inc. All rights reserved. The characters, events and stories in this publication are entirely fictional. With exception of artwork used for review purposes, none of the contents of this publication may be reprinted without the permission of Todd McFarlane Productions, Inc. Printed in USA.

Todd McFarlane: Legendary comic book creator known for his groundbreaking work in comics, toys, entertainment, and music. Co-founder and President of Image Comics and creator of one of the world’s best-selling comics, Spawn. CEO of McFarlane Toys, one of the leading action figure manufacturers in the world. McFarlane has received multiple awards including a Grammy and two Emmy Awards, several Guinness World Records and many toy awards.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2023 Mattel.

EVIL DEAD 2 © 1987 STUDIOCANAL S.A.S. All Rights Reserved

HELLSING © 2006 Kouta Hirano.SHONEN GAHOSHA Co.,LTD./WILD GEESE

DOOM © 2023 ZeniMax Media Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DIABLO® IV ©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

For more information on the Call of Duty Endowment, follow @CallofDutyEndowment on Instagram and @CODE4Vets on Twitter.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com and www.youtube.com/callofduty, and follow @Activision and @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. For Call of Duty Updates, follow @CODUpdates on Twitter.

_