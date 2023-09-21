 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 21 September 2023

Patch v1.1.0g Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.0g - Released 21 September 2023

BUGS FIXED:
  • Wolf bio is greatly truncated in Lost River DLC map.
  • Death music plays repeatedly (mainly noticeable on multiplayer).
  • Pronghorn meat chunks don't glow in scent view.
  • Enter key doesn't reliably trigger the OK function on some dialog panels (like Save Game).
  • Faint half-circle at top of strong hex sprite image.
  • Lost River: Portable objects still have snow indoors in corner of Horseshoe Lounge.
  • Minor terrain issues.

