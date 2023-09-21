Patch v1.1.0g Released!

v1.1.0g - Released 21 September 2023
BUGS FIXED:
- Wolf bio is greatly truncated in Lost River DLC map.
- Death music plays repeatedly (mainly noticeable on multiplayer).
- Pronghorn meat chunks don't glow in scent view.
- Enter key doesn't reliably trigger the OK function on some dialog panels (like Save Game).
- Faint half-circle at top of strong hex sprite image.
- Lost River: Portable objects still have snow indoors in corner of Horseshoe Lounge.
- Minor terrain issues.
Changed files in this update