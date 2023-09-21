Version 1.27 patch notes

Gameplay
- Re-wrote shroom, lotus, shell generation. Previously, they randomly generated up to a max amount per day, every day. Meaning if you harvested all lotuses/shrooms in an area, the next day, just as many could be back up to the max amount. Now, each area will regenerate only a couple day, if you leave an area untouched, there will be more there when you come back later, but if you keep harvesting everything from an area, it will deplete. This is a more balanced approach and makes it so the game isn’t just crammed with things to collect everywhere.
- To counteract the lower amount of shells and how critical they are to progress, new craftable machine - Shell Extractor. Can only be built on Sand. Automatically extracts shells from the sand. Put next to a brick maker to automatically turn the shell into bricks.
- Moved Solar panel ingredients tier down from (GlassPanel:1","GoldBar:1","FireEssence:1) to (GlassPanel:1","IronBar:1","FireSap:1). This is so Solar panel attachment for weather machine can be completed much quicker, and also allows you to build the Shell Extractor more quickly.
- Moved FruitHoneyPress tier up from Iron Bar to Gold bars.
- Mushrooms no longer disappear intermittently and will continue to grow in numbers if left alone (there’s a max amount capped in each are though)
- Blue Lake frog needed to complete cedric quest has spawn rate increased and made available all season (previously if you didn’t find it in summer, you had to wait till next spring!)
- Optimized new day generation, slightly less delay in load times
- Increased flightless pigeon chance to from 2% > 3% per pigeon spawned. Increased max pigeons groups spawned per day across all maps from 5 > 6
- Hersha’s job changed to fetching curious stones, jewelry JOB taken out for now until I figure out how to solve.
- Pixie Terrarium can also be placed inside now.
- Drop rates for legendary items in chests, stones and bosses adjusted downward so that legendaries are actually a rare find.
- Support drone attack range reduced
- Nerfed Elderune Star from 32 damage > 15 damage (old saves unaffected)
- New Legendary ring - Gizmo’s Ring (Drone Damage x 2).
Bugs
- No more issues with invisible enemies (99% sure this time)
- Can now pick up pixie terrarium again
- No more Caterpillars walking across water or frogs spawning in the walls in caves (critter spawning in caves removed)
- Issue with animal colors not being correct are now fixed and also dispense correct colored produce.
- NPC’s can no longer be pushed around during festivals
- Interacting with Pillars or Atlas with tool in hand no longer freezes input
- Infinite pot plant glitch fixed
- Some saplings di not return item when pulled out.
- Water and Harvest drones don’t lose their attachments when being picked up
- Boss warning no longer shows for completed boss rooms.
- Treasure chest rooms don’t respawn chest on each new day
- Sometimes Enemy had odd colors fixed (I think..)
- Favorite food now makes alpaca spawn extra produce. Animals now ONLY eat their favorite produce.
- Treasure Duck no longer just stands there taking a bopping and will run + teleport away if you can’t deal enough damage
Known Issues:
- NPC’s can be pushed around during festivals
- Health bar not correctly updating length when equipping item or eating card that alters HP stats
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce - please report if you can and know any reproducible steps to do so
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
Changed files in this update