Lets talk Pandemic Train: Food & liquors

Today we're going to show you a two of upgrades regarding what has changed on Pandemic Train.

Food

The kitchen on our train has been upgraded. Depending on the skill level of the worker or leader, we have more options to choose the dishes we create. Better dishes also mean more benefits for the eater of such a meal. Tastier food means a happier crew!

Specialty drinks

Like the kitchen, the bar has also received new features. Among the liquors served in our private train bar are new “drinks”. However, in order to be able to drink them in it, we have to produce them, of course. Distillery is the module where we will produce these liquors, but as you may have already guessed… Not everyone is able to create a drink that exhibits special properties when consumed. So, just as with the kitchen, in the distillery we need a person trained in this subject.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1379600/Pandemic_Train/





