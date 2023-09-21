Season 2 Trailer : The Underworld Denizens

Ladies and gentlemen, Blood Bowl fans and thrill-seekers, brace yourselves for Season 2 kick off!
As we unveil the Underworld Denizens, get ready to embrace the madness, mayhem, and pure unpredictability that comes with this dynamic roster.
The Underworld Denizen Faction is a unique and unconventional choice, even by Blood Bowl standards, as it combines two of the most chaotic and unmanageable races: Skaven and Goblins!
The popular tabletop Faction is now ready to conquer your screen too!
Changed files in this update