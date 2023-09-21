Season 2 Trailer : The Underworld Denizens

Share · View all patches · Build 12248299 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 16:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Ladies and gentlemen, Blood Bowl fans and thrill-seekers, brace yourselves for Season 2 kick off!

As we unveil the Underworld Denizens, get ready to embrace the madness, mayhem, and pure unpredictability that comes with this dynamic roster.

The Underworld Denizen Faction is a unique and unconventional choice, even by Blood Bowl standards, as it combines two of the most chaotic and unmanageable races: Skaven and Goblins!

The popular tabletop Faction is now ready to conquer your screen too!