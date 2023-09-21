 Skip to content

The American War update for 21 September 2023

September 21 Update

Build 12248131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Footstep sounds much slower
  • AK47Iron sights fixed
  • Shotgun sparks sideways fixed
  • Mission 5 end not taking to mission 6 fixed
  • AK Zombies guns not stopping firing fixed
  • No footsteps on ropebridge fixed
  • Make health and stamina icons smaller fixed
  • Fixed mission 4 puzzle
  • Reduced Thompson light flash intensity
  • Mission 6 added

