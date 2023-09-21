- Footstep sounds much slower
- AK47Iron sights fixed
- Shotgun sparks sideways fixed
- Mission 5 end not taking to mission 6 fixed
- AK Zombies guns not stopping firing fixed
- No footsteps on ropebridge fixed
- Make health and stamina icons smaller fixed
- Fixed mission 4 puzzle
- Reduced Thompson light flash intensity
- Mission 6 added
The American War update for 21 September 2023
September 21 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
