Battle Bands Early Access Patch #29

Okay, all our cards are on the table, it's time to listen to Riff Radio!

Early Access Patch #29 focuses on furthering stability and balance as we look towards Full Release and a new Backstage Pass! This Includes an updated card layout for added readability, a number of bug fixes and another balance pass.

We have updated the card layout to help with readability and clarity. The changes can be seen in the image below:



The cards are a little taller now to accommodate a bigger font size in the description.

Balance Changes

Card Changes:

"Calming Keys" +1 protection.

"Pause For Water" +1 hype and draw 1 self.

"Inside Joke" no longer takes hype from opponent based on crew, +2 hype.

"Hyper Jam" now exhausts, gives 3 hype for every 3 performance cards on overwrite and no longer costs 8 hype on overwrite, Upgrades "Vindictive" and "Reactive" replaced with "Speedy" and "Maintain"

"Free Style Rap Verse" renamed "Free Style Verse"

"Nice Note From Mum" now has all the band draw 3 cards on draw.

"Free Jammin' (Guitar and Bass) upgrade "Zen" changed to give 2 hype per 3 performance cards. "Clever" upgrade on guitar removed.

"Groovin' Your Heart Out" upgrade "Aggressively" removed.

"Parody Jam" no longer gives any hype on overwrite.

"Grand Hook" upgrade "Vindictive" replaced with "Exploding"

"Distracting Dancing" upgrade "Heavy" replaced with "Exploding"

"Buddy" upgrade "Sacrificial" replaced with "Protective"

"Instrumental Jam" upgrade "Protective" replaced with "Reactive"

"Thought Out Prep" gained "Attractive" upgrade.

"Recognition of Rubbish" added "Defensive" upgrade.

"Rolling Bridge" upgrade "Clever" replaced with "Insulting"

"Jazzy Hook" (Bass) upgrade "Informative" replaced with "Pensive"

"Starting Taps" upgrade "Safe" replaced with "Defensive"

"Quick Riff" upgrades "Mean" and "Safe" replaced with "Soft" and "Wicked"

"Fingers Furious Keys" upgrade "Safe" replaced with "Protective"

"Soft" upgrade adds on play draw 1.

"Clever" upgrade now is -4 hype for opponent.

Moment Changes:

"Warm Bubbling" moment Speedy Soak option now gives Cards as well as morale.

"Bright Lights and Quiet Music" moment options now cheaper.

"The Sacrifice" no longer has option to sacrifice money.

"Sad Puttering and Hot Air" moment options updated to be more balanced.

"Clever Lines and Cheering Crowds" moment now can give players a "Free Style Rap Verse" card.

"Cheers and Grunts" moment no longer has a "Grab a drink" option no more max morale changes.

"Choreographed Shouts and Threats" moment no longer gives morale except for Star-crossed option.

"The Dark Alley" moment "Run Away" now gives 1 more morale when successful.

"Rumble of Machines" moment "Play a Game of Toader" results updated.

"Arf Arf" moment "Cuddle with the Dog" option now gives a "Yielding Howl" and less morale.

"Eyes in the Sewer Grate" option to "Run Away" no longer gives morale, options updated.

Gear Changes:

"Champion Belt" modifies all cards in hand +1 hype on use.

"Big Cow Bell" now puts 1 "RELAX!" in hand on use.

"Battle Bot Drum Machine" costs $20 less.

"Drum Spikes" costs $20 more.

Bugs Fixes and Quality of Life

Moments now have a more consistent use of punctuation.

Offline mode steam achievement issues fixed.

Scroll bar added when needed for card upgrades in compendium.

Music video moment added to compendium.

Outro text of a run shortened to be more readable.

"Yellow Submarine Ride" now gives hype for 3 shows as described.

Hotkey added for end turn "Enter."

Cold Snap cosmetics added to Joe's Variety.

"The Final Judgement" particles fixed.

"Strands Side Part" hair issues fixed.

New Card offerings should now correctly include cards unlocked in higher instrument levels in all situations.

Highest resolution no longer creates any black bars on Tour map screen.

Pause icon updated.

Low Morale flashing animation bug fix

"Energy" card icon set to SRGB

There's something gleaming on the horizon...



Is that the moon?? Stay tuned for more info on the new Backstage Pass, which is filled to the brim with shiny new cosmetic items for your band!

And that's all we have for today's broadcast! Thanks for listening to Riff Radio and be sure to come hang out in our discord to find bandmates and keep up with the latest news!

