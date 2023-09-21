Update 2.29.0.35

Aircraft

Ju 87D-3 — a bug that made it impossible to go into battle with this aircraft has been fixed. ( Report )

Ground vehicles

A bug where the amount of loaded ammo did not match the amount selected before a match has been fixed. ( Report )

) The settings for collision damage have been adjusted to reduce speed loss when colliding with concrete, brick and stone fences.

Object 279 — the hull armor has been fixed. ( Report )

Missions

[Operation] Battle for Vietnam now uses updated base bombing logic, where the location of bases depends on rank of the match. The number of possible base positions has been increased.

now uses updated base bombing logic, where the location of bases depends on rank of the match. The number of possible base positions has been increased. For Air RB and Confrontation missions, the required amount of HP for bombing bases at the top ranks has been reduced.

An issue where anti-aircraft guns covering ground vehicles could shoot at aircraft that did not pose a threat to them or other ground vehicles has been fixed.

Excessive accuracy of anti-aircraft guns covering bombing bases in specific Air RB and Confrontation missions has been fixed.

Interface

Now, when the conditions for getting a flag are met or a flag is purchased, a flag icon is displayed in the messages menu, similar to decals.

A bug that could cause the map to not display in [Confrontation] naval missions if it was opened for the first time when the player was in a catapult aircraft has been fixed.

Sound

The volume of allied ground vehicle engines when there is a large concentration of them around the player has been reduced. This does not apply to the volume of enemy ground vehicle engines.

The engine sounds of the Abrams and T-64 series of tanks has been adjusted, with the aim to make them sound more realistic.

Message pauses have been added for the “Limit Angle of Attack” and “Ultimate Overload” speech messages for “Mouse Aiming” and “Simplified Controls” control options.

A bug that could cause crew voice messages to play after the player’s ship had sunk and been destroyed has been fixed.

A bug that caused RWR sounds to remain after an aircraft was destroyed and after respawning in a ground vehicle has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.