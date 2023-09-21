 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAIL OUT update for 21 September 2023

A little update

Share · View all patches · Build 12248037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A little update.

  • Darts mode conditions changed, reset results in leaderboard.
  • Renovation got some improvements.
  • Returned Mihalych's cry in stunts with comments
  • Objects on maps are now easier to break
  • Some bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1664221 Depot 1664221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link