Double invisibility window in dodge state while auto aiming
Added invisibility in attack state window of 0.5 seconds
Lowered Level Up requirement from 50 to 25
Stopped Attack interruption
Slowed speed down for Players Special Attack and Enemy Special Attacks
Adjusted combos
Auto Save when completing Jobs and defeating Bosses.
Made Player not invisible when shooting
Plunge The Plumber update for 21 September 2023
Version 1.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
