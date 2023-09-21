 Skip to content

Plunge The Plumber update for 21 September 2023

Version 1.5.3

Version 1.5.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Double invisibility window in dodge state while auto aiming

  • Added invisibility in attack state window of 0.5 seconds

  • Lowered Level Up requirement from 50 to 25

  • Stopped Attack interruption

  • Slowed speed down for Players Special Attack and Enemy Special Attacks

  • Adjusted combos

  • Auto Save when completing Jobs and defeating Bosses.

  • Made Player not invisible when shooting

