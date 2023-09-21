The new season of Daily scenarios has begun!

We're glad to introduce many new scenarios for Daily mode. Each day features a new scenario! You only have 24 hours to compete with others for the highest positions in Leaderboards!

The unique feature about this season is that all scenarios are created by you, players. We thoroughly chose the best ones among scenarios published on the server through the last months. We'd like to once more thank our talented players who create scenarios using the in-game editor.

Those who subscribed to the e-mail newsletter get important news earlier than others and are sometimes invited to closed beta tests of future updates. We rarely send the e-mails, only when there are really important news. So, subscribe too! You can do that by clicking the letter icon in the main menu of the game. We'll tell more about the new game mode, and the first ones to know will be the newsletter subscribers.

