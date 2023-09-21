 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 21 September 2023

Update 1.72-1 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • When Haruko gives you the explosive crossbow bolt, she will now also give you a free crossbow

  • Mines can now be detonated by friendlies, but you will lose reputation unless the person you harmed was a hitjob target.

  • Added hot dog and burger recipes to Jerry's Recipe Book. Food delivery order will now include hot dogs and burgers.

