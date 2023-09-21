-
When Haruko gives you the explosive crossbow bolt, she will now also give you a free crossbow
Mines can now be detonated by friendlies, but you will lose reputation unless the person you harmed was a hitjob target.
Added hot dog and burger recipes to Jerry's Recipe Book. Food delivery order will now include hot dogs and burgers.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 21 September 2023
Update 1.72-1 Patch Notes
