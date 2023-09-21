 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 21 September 2023

9-21 Optimization and BUG fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 12247826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXED: The cargo ship is saved when sailing on the big map. Then load the file and the merchant ship cannot return.
Optimization: Add a bank deposit function to the reception desk
Value adjustment: The purchase price of Titan Heart is 1 million silver
Optimization: Nobles can be canonized or demoted to civilians in batches
Numerical adjustment: Reduce the probability of degradation of the number of characteristics of common people, but the number of characteristics of nobles will not degrade.
New feature: Add batch recovery function in batch ban menu
Optimization: The ship will automatically dock once a year and change sailors

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1455911 Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link