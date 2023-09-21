9-21 Optimization and BUG fixing

BUG FIXED: The cargo ship is saved when sailing on the big map. Then load the file and the merchant ship cannot return.

Optimization: Add a bank deposit function to the reception desk

Value adjustment: The purchase price of Titan Heart is 1 million silver

Optimization: Nobles can be canonized or demoted to civilians in batches

Numerical adjustment: Reduce the probability of degradation of the number of characteristics of common people, but the number of characteristics of nobles will not degrade.

New feature: Add batch recovery function in batch ban menu

Optimization: The ship will automatically dock once a year and change sailors