BUG FIXED: The cargo ship is saved when sailing on the big map. Then load the file and the merchant ship cannot return.
Optimization: Add a bank deposit function to the reception desk
Value adjustment: The purchase price of Titan Heart is 1 million silver
Optimization: Nobles can be canonized or demoted to civilians in batches
Numerical adjustment: Reduce the probability of degradation of the number of characteristics of common people, but the number of characteristics of nobles will not degrade.
New feature: Add batch recovery function in batch ban menu
Optimization: The ship will automatically dock once a year and change sailors
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 21 September 2023
9-21 Optimization and BUG fixing
