Update v0.11.6

Hello vikings!

Hope you’re all doing well 😊

On today’s update we are releasing the following features and fixes:

Ragnarok VI & VII

Alfheim and Svartalfheim have Ragnarok VI & VII now available!



Vanaheim OST

We are happy to announce new music tracks for the whole realm of Vanaheim, composed by Rubén Melià!

Niflheim Beta News

We wanted to publish Niflheim beta today, but we need a few days to polish it, so we will release it on Saturday instead!

Fixes and improvements

Poison Cloud relic visual effect has some alpha now. It was too opaque and it could reduce a lot of visibility when it had a large area.

In some cases, bosses stayed immune and impossible to defeat, this should be fixed by now.

Sindri’s sword attack is now fixed.

Spike Curse spikes were not working properly.

Enemy protection ability made some enemies permanently immune.

Some texts were misplaced.

Vanaheim’s final boss Njord will be invulnerable less time as it took too long to defeat.

Game would sometimes crash after selling relics to Olga.

Props could disappear in front of you in some cases.

In some cases, projectiles didn't deal damage.

Props should no longer appear on top of shrines.

Thanks so much for reporting all the bugs and issues, we hope everything runs fine now!

See you on Saturday on Niflheim, the coldest of the realms!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/