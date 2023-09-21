Patch 2023.09.11.6

ID 7525: Fixed bug introduced in 2023.09.11.5 that reset the language to the native operation system culture on each start.

If you already started 2023.09.11.5 we released today, sadly you have to delete your Config folder under "C:\Users\<user name>\AppData\Local\EMERGENCY\Saved\Config". We're sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you for providing us with feedback by sending crash dumps via the crash report dialog and writing bug tickets on Discord. If you found new bugs or if your reported bug still exists, feel free to continue using Discord to get in touch with us.