Update 0.8.18

- Screamers, stingrays, all configurations of scouts, and spiders - now have a detection zone (140 degrees). So they cannot see the player from behind, which can add a new aspect of gameplay for some classes. Basically, it should not affect the usual gameplay.
- Fixed a bug where enabling shields on turrets from the terminal did not work while turrets were destroyed.
- Glass, especially damaged, can now be broken by the character himself, and its shards do not interfere with the player's movements.
- Added alternative via ABXY / XO△▢ to hack and control terminals with gamepads. (The Xbox controller has low accuracy with arrow input)
- Connection of a new player does not happen immediately to avoid accidental connection, for example with Alt+TAB while using a gamepad.
- Bonfire is no longer pushed by explosions.
AI Olympius update for 21 September 2023
