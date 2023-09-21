 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Olympius update for 21 September 2023

Update 0.8.18

Share · View all patches · Build 12247639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Screamers, stingrays, all configurations of scouts, and spiders - now have a detection zone (140 degrees). So they cannot see the player from behind, which can add a new aspect of gameplay for some classes. Basically, it should not affect the usual gameplay.
  • Fixed a bug where enabling shields on turrets from the terminal did not work while turrets were destroyed.
  • Glass, especially damaged, can now be broken by the character himself, and its shards do not interfere with the player's movements.
  • Added alternative via ABXY / XO△▢ to hack and control terminals with gamepads. (The Xbox controller has low accuracy with arrow input)
  • Connection of a new player does not happen immediately to avoid accidental connection, for example with Alt+TAB while using a gamepad.
  • Bonfire is no longer pushed by explosions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link