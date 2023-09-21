Test Branch Update! (Beta 13.0.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Save the last equipment of characters and use it the next time they are deployed

Implemented squad management from the main menu

Added a keyboard shortcut to pause/resume the plan of the selected character (P by default)

Improvements

Changed the cost of activating perks: they now reduce your mission score instead of costing credits

Tweaked the vision and visibility offsets of the agents

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed crouched characters sometimes standing when interacting with doors or throwing grenades

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.