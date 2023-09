Share · View all patches · Build 12247579 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

We've changed the networking to split large data packets into 2 parts.

This has a slight performance impact, but helps to prevent lag and disconnects.

Large network packets are sometimes discarded on the internet. There's various reasons for this, from settings on a firewall, ISP software or physical router settings.

I hope this change will reduce the number of disconnects, especially for players that often suffer this fate.

Till later,

André