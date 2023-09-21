 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kombate Mexicano update for 21 September 2023

English Language Available(Inglés implementado)

Share · View all patches · Build 12247486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now english is available on the options menu.

Agregado idioma inglés, se puede cambiar ahora desde el menú opciones

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2515501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link