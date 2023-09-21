 Skip to content

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 21 September 2023

v0.6.0 - General Game Balance and Unfolding

v0.6.0

Added:

  • Added 34 Steam Achievements to the main game (not available in the demo or playtest versions)
  • Added stat definitions when the rewards are shown

Changes:

  • Moved the Pause keybind from Space to Escape
  • Improved the wording on the tutorial popups.
  • Shared Tree now unlock with the Centaur Class
  • Stat Power Up Shop now unlocks with the Knight Class
  • Later Dares now unlock with later Worlds.
  • Game pauses when openning any window in DIY mode
  • Attributes will be hidden when it Stat Power Up equivalent is level 0
  • General Performance improvements

