v0.6.0 - General Game Balance and Unfolding

v0.6.0
Added:
- Added 34 Steam Achievements to the main game (not available in the demo or playtest versions)
- Added stat definitions when the rewards are shown
Changes:
- Moved the Pause keybind from Space to Escape
- Improved the wording on the tutorial popups.
- Shared Tree now unlock with the Centaur Class
- Stat Power Up Shop now unlocks with the Knight Class
- Later Dares now unlock with later Worlds.
- Game pauses when openning any window in DIY mode
- Attributes will be hidden when it Stat Power Up equivalent is level 0
- General Performance improvements
Changed files in this update