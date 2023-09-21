 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 21 September 2023

Minor fixes v.164.35

Share · View all patches · Build 12247382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Conveyor belt is now replaced correctly on the underground conveyor, with items returned from the replaced pieces including the conveyor belt.
-Now in the description of burning items the burning time is written (in seconds).
-Now, when replacing a piece of conveyor, all items that were on its surface go to the player’s inventory, ignoring the inventory size. The same applies to mass replacement of conveyor belts.
-Fixed some in-game errors without messages (they were visible in the game log).
-The smelter now has a container size of 3 slots instead of 2.

