-Conveyor belt is now replaced correctly on the underground conveyor, with items returned from the replaced pieces including the conveyor belt.
-Now in the description of burning items the burning time is written (in seconds).
-Now, when replacing a piece of conveyor, all items that were on its surface go to the player’s inventory, ignoring the inventory size. The same applies to mass replacement of conveyor belts.
-Fixed some in-game errors without messages (they were visible in the game log).
-The smelter now has a container size of 3 slots instead of 2.
Total Factory update for 21 September 2023
Minor fixes v.164.35
