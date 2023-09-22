New Update, New Feature!

Greetings, Swordsmen!

How have your adventures in Wandering Sword been? We hope that they have been nothing short of epic. As you forge ahead on your path to become the ultimate Wuxia master, we are excited to share that we have just pushed out a new update!

In this update, we have fine-tuned certain quest mechanics, optimized more in-game features and fixed numerous bugs for an even smoother gameplay experience. But hold onto your swords, there’s more! Many of you have voiced a desire for a battle speed toggle feature to customize the rhythm of your combats. Guess what? It's here! Get ready to redefine your battle experiences.

Here's a detailed breakdown of this update:

New Feature: Battle Speed Toggle

Introduced a new battle speed icon at the top right during battles. Simply click on this icon to toggle between 1X and 2X different battle speeds. This feature is available for both real-time or turn-based combat mode.

Quests Optimizations

Adjusted Wei Huo’s Promise quest conditions and text descriptions

Optimized True Martial Hall Leader quest with fixed item drops and clearer descriptive text

Removed the Qianling Homicide quest completion requirement to access the Lei Family Village quest

Optimized the trigger range of the Cheng Family Castle quest in Tianshui City for smoother quest progression

Added new recipe rewards upon completing certain quests

Players who have already completed these quests will need to redo them to receive the new rewards



Feature Optimizations

If you've learned a skill in the main storyline (outside of a skill book) that you previously acquired through Consult, the martial arts points used during Consult will be refunded

Introduced bulk usage/selling of items

Added dialogue prompts for collectible items in Nanyu Village and the treasure chest in Ehu Slope Cave

Optimized the model of certain enemies in Woqiu Mountain

(For controller users) The default selection in the title screen has been shifted from “New Game” to “Continue” to prevent unintentional new game starts

Frame rate limit has been increased to 150 (VSync is required to be turned off)

Bug Fixes

Removed the recruitable companion icon from Xun Yao Yao

Fixed text translation issues in various Tianshui quests, Huo Changqing’s side quests, and the main storyline

Fixed the dialogue text translation issue in the Bufeng Mountain quest

Fixed a controller glitch that allows players to upgrade Wuling Heart Sutra beyond the level limit

Many of you have also requested additional features such as battle mode selection, an auto-battle mode, the option to reset meridian points, and a fast travel system. We are actively exploring and testing some of these features for now, and will keep you updated on our progress. Should you have more feedback or suggestions, please share them with us via the Steam Community discussions. Your insights and support are crucial in helping us refine Wandering Sword as we progress ahead!

If you've enjoyed our recent updates and feel we've addressed your concerns, we would be grateful if you could leave us a review, or consider updating them especially if you previously left us a negative one. Your positive feedback is a tremendous encouragement and motivates us to continually improve. Thank you for your support!

