ENTANGLED SOULS update for 21 September 2023

9/21Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12247299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused certain operations to transfer to a different stage.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused certain puzzles to not work properly.

