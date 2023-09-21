-
Added "Disable Forcefield Animation" setting to Graphics > Post Processing, should help performance
Added "Remember Steering Limit Between Runs" to gameplay settings
Changed texture of level editor feather forcefields
Zeepkist update for 21 September 2023
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 41
