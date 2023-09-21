Update, Version 20230921

English

[Sweet Dreams]You can now convince the person behind the event to tell you the truth. (Persuasion skill check, every evidence you found previously reduces the difficulty.)

[Sweet Dreams]After that, you will need to make your decision on how to proceed. (To be continued.)

[Sweet Dreams]You can reach an ending. (The "Painless Ending" achievement can also be unlocked here if you didn't unlock it in another location.)

[Item]New item: Loaded Dice. (You can use it in a skill check. Your victim will always roll the lowest number.)

[Trade]Various magic item vendors now sell Loaded Dices.

[Dialog Log]Fixed a crash when $game_temp.message_text is nil

简体中文

【甜蜜的梦】你现在可以试图说服幕后黑手告诉你事情的真相。（说服技能检定。每个此前发现的证据会降低说服的难度。）

【甜蜜的梦】在你发现真相后将会决定采取何种行动。（剧情待续。）

【甜蜜的梦】在这里你可以触发一个游戏解决。（Steam成就【无痛的结局】也可以在这里解锁，如果你此前没有在别的地方解锁的话。）

【物品】新物品：注铅骰子。（你可以在技能检定的时候使用。你的对手总是会丢出最低的数值。）

【交易】各种贩卖魔法商品的商人现在会贩卖注铅骰子。

【对话日志】修复了一个 $game_temp.message_text 是nil时引发的崩溃。

