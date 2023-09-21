Discount & Update Preview

Hello, Heros! We plan to carry out an update within the week. A preview of the version content will be given through this month's Dev log. The specific update time and Patch Note can be followed in subsequent announcements.

Moreover, in response to an official invitation from SteamChina, we will participate in the 2023 Steam China Showcase event. Starting on September 22nd (this Friday), 15% OFF discount will be launched and will be end in October 6th.

[Manual Deletion of Save Files]

Save files that record every heros gameplay gradually accumulate with deeper experiences. We have provided more slots, but organizing save files affects hero's experience. The function of manually deleting save files will also be implemented after the update, including both manual and automatic saves can be deleted at your discretion. However, please note that manually deleted saves cannot be recovered, so please pay attention to keeping and backing up your files.

[ New Bondable Character]

This update adds 5 new characters you can bond with. In addition to familiar faces like MiaoCaiDie and GuQingCheng, we are introducing two new characters - YuWeiEr and FuYaoQin from Melody House Their unique backgrounds will provide a different bonding experience.

Due to the increase in bondable characters, in addition to existing ways to obtain Wedding Stone in-game, Daliang City's Glittering Artifact House will also add Wedding Stones for auction. You might want to try your luck there! It's worth mentioning that the cooldown restriction of releasing only once per battle for love skill will also be lifted in this update.

[ New Hero's Mentor]

We hope everyone can freely explore the world of heroes at their own pace, but this often leaves some new players feeling lost. After the update, a special NPC will appear in the Nameless village. First-time players can try to interact with him more to better understand what they can do next. Choosing to become a disciple of this "New Hero's Mentor" can also bring many substantial benefits and rewards on your journey. However, this mentor has some quirks - once you become his disciple, you cannot switch to others during this period of experience. Players planning to "job-hop" should think twice.

This update will also add a batch of new events and adjust the existing plot logic, optimizing many places for early gameplay and preparing for the expansion of new area content in the future. Also,welcome all heroes join our Official Discord Servers: