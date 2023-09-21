- BulletWalk is deactivated when attacking during BulletWalk.
- Fixed a sentry gun bug in the Pyebaik Room.
- Added a tutorial for increased heavy attack power.
- Fixed various minor bugs.
Axiom of Maria update for 21 September 2023
0.23.230921 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
