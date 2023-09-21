 Skip to content

Axiom of Maria Test update for 21 September 2023

0.23.230921 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12246987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BulletWalk is deactivated when attacking during BulletWalk.
  • Fixed a sentry gun bug in the Pyebaik Room.
  • Added a tutorial for increased heavy attack power.
  • Fixed various minor bugs.

