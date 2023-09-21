DLSS and further Localizations! A new DLC! Update 0.8.1

Greetings Drone Operators! We've got a new update for you - this time we're greatly extending our language support, and also implementing Nvidia DLSS support to unlock some performance boosts for you!

Full patch notes:

New languages!

Italian

Spanish

Portuguese

Brazilian

Finnish

Fixes for Japanese language

Nvidia DLSS Support

We're also launching a new Drone and Operator Skin DLC in collaboration with Aerorozvidka, so check it out as it's 10% off right now! 30% of our Net Revenues from the DLC go specifically to Aerorozvidka. After DfA hits break even, the percentage will go up to 70%.

What is the Aerorozvidka Skin Supporter Pack? This exclusive Skin Pack has been tailor-made for players who love the game and want to show their unwavering support for its development. By acquiring this pack, you not only enhance your in-game aesthetics but also make a positive impact on an important initiative.

Check DLC here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2595360/Death_From_Above_Aerorozvidka_Skin_Supporter_Pack/