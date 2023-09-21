 Skip to content

Elemdian Playtest update for 21 September 2023

Update Notes for 09/21/2023

Gameplay

  • Fix issue with Idroblin when lockon
  • Fix issue that when player change from wolf form to Human Form and lock on int he transition, the control movement change (movement input get inverted)
    Misc
    -Aligment of some beds and boxes

