Update Notes for 09/21/2023

Gameplay
- Fix issue with Idroblin when lockon
- Fix issue that when player change from wolf form to Human Form and lock on int he transition, the control movement change (movement input get inverted)
Misc
-Aligment of some beds and boxes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Gameplay
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update