Did you enjoy Spirited Thief?

Greetings Guild members!

As you may be already exploring Spirited Thief's multiple levels and stealing all the treasures alongside Trin, we would love to hear about your experience with the game!

If you're among the players enjoying Spirited Thief so far, please consider taking a moment to write a review, it is truly valuable for Koi Snowman Games who solo-developed this game.

Thank you for reading! You can follow the game on Twitter and join the Discord community!