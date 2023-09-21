 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spirited Thief update for 21 September 2023

Did you enjoy Spirited Thief?

Share · View all patches · Build 12246874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Guild members!

As you may be already exploring Spirited Thief's multiple levels and stealing all the treasures alongside Trin, we would love to hear about your experience with the game!

If you're among the players enjoying Spirited Thief so far, please consider taking a moment to write a review, it is truly valuable for Koi Snowman Games who solo-developed this game.

Thank you for reading! You can follow the game on Twitter and join the Discord community!

Changed depots in release-candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 12246874
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1709871
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1709872
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link