Yuu's Route Release

Hello everyone!

This is a very quick update to let you know that Yuu's route should be live. You should be able to update your game and access his route now.

The game walkthrough and content guide list have been updated as well as so if you have been using those, you should be able to visit the existing links and see Yuu's content available.

There are quite a few new achievements available - including the standard two for Yuu's route (and an additional one in his route), plus an additional one in the common route, Caleb's route, Reuben's Route, Jack's Route, and Caissa's route.

If you have any major issues or glitches, please let me know. As usual, I am not planning to push build updates for minor typos. We tried to catch as many as we could.

Thank you everyone!