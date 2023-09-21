 Skip to content

修仙家族模拟器 update for 21 September 2023

2023.09.21 临时追更

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

9月21日临时追更内容
1.修复生产自动切换与自动晋级冲突的问题
2.修复订单多选切换标签后无法取消的问题
3.增加灵兽蛋的部分图鉴
4.优化天赋、血脉、属性、性格、岛屿、灵植、功法等显示效果，鼠标放上去即可显示

