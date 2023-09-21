 Skip to content

Stress Chess update for 21 September 2023

1.0.0 Patch notes

Decided to update the version to 1.0.0 to celebrate the first official release. And fixed a few minor bugs from the soft launch.
Changes:
Fixed an audio bug, a bug with the leaderboards, and updated the version to 1.0.0

