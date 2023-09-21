Decided to update the version to 1.0.0 to celebrate the first official release. And fixed a few minor bugs from the soft launch.
Changes:
Fixed an audio bug, a bug with the leaderboards, and updated the version to 1.0.0
Stress Chess update for 21 September 2023
1.0.0 Patch notes
Decided to update the version to 1.0.0 to celebrate the first official release. And fixed a few minor bugs from the soft launch.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update