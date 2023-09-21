Carve a Red Ruin on September 28 - Diluvian Ultra Chapter One is Coming!

Greetings, warriors!

We are excited to announce that we will be launching Diluvian Ultra Chapter One on September 28, 2023! You will be able to slash and shoot through 10 diverse levels, obliterating 13 different enemy types using 6 organic and technological weapons, and purchasing up to 30 different upgrades for your arsenal! We've prepared a short trailer showcasing some of that content for you, check it out:



Chapter One offers a full game's worth of content, and we've worked hard at polishing it and improving all its aspects since the last time you got a chance to try out the game. We do want to continue the story of the Diluvian warrior-prince Atilla in subsequent chapters, which we plan to release as DLCs - we will inform you about that later on.

For now, though, we hope you're looking forward to starting the carnage in just a few days - if you have any questions or feedback or just want to hang out and chat with us, you are cordially invited to join our Discord server, or of course do so here in the comments, or in the Steam discussions. And don't forget to wishlist the game, so you stay up to date on all the news!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1306970/Diluvian_Ultra/