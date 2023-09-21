Creator SPOTREP: Spearhead 1944 #002

FROM: Heavy Ordnance Works
TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
UNIT: Spearhead 1944
ACTIVITY: Update 1.0.2
SIZE: ~12.4 GB
More information in the full changelog
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1175380/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_Spearhead_1944/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
FROM: Heavy Ordnance Works
TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
UNIT: Spearhead 1944
ACTIVITY: Update 1.0.2
SIZE: ~12.4 GB
More information in the full changelog
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1175380/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_Spearhead_1944/
Changed depots in profiling branch