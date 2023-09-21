Hotfix EA.1.2.0 | Build #23542 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12246539 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings scientists!

Today we launched a small hotfix for EA.1.2.0. Here is what was addressed:

Repair Thrower & Repair Foam are now a lot cheaper to craft

Repair Foam now requires Repair Patches in it's crafting recipe - increasing the efficiency of the tool

Study Recipes for Repair Thrower altered to reflect changes

Repair Thrower slightly nerfed

Repair Patches slightly nerfed

Contents of Damaged Boxes improved

Fixed an issue related to interactions with certain objects

Repair Patches now work on damaged boxes

Tool icon for damaged boxes altered to reflect above changes

Note - some players might need to travel and generate a new world tile to receive the latest patch and hotfix content.

Thank you for your quick feedback regarding the issues you had with yesterdays patch. Keep speaking to us so that we can make Forever Skies as awesome as possible.

Thats all for now, speak soon!