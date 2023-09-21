Hotfix EA.1.2.0 | Build #23542 Now Live!

Greetings scientists!
Today we launched a small hotfix for EA.1.2.0. Here is what was addressed:
- Repair Thrower & Repair Foam are now a lot cheaper to craft
- Repair Foam now requires Repair Patches in it's crafting recipe - increasing the efficiency of the tool
- Study Recipes for Repair Thrower altered to reflect changes
- Repair Thrower slightly nerfed
- Repair Patches slightly nerfed
- Contents of Damaged Boxes improved
- Fixed an issue related to interactions with certain objects
- Repair Patches now work on damaged boxes
- Tool icon for damaged boxes altered to reflect above changes
Note - some players might need to travel and generate a new world tile to receive the latest patch and hotfix content.
Thank you for your quick feedback regarding the issues you had with yesterdays patch. Keep speaking to us so that we can make Forever Skies as awesome as possible.
Thats all for now, speak soon!
- Team Far From Home
