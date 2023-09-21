Defendun CH.2 Unknown sea Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12246538 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 13:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.

I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2023.09.21

[CH.2 Unknown sea Update]

Ch.2 Adding the opening cut scene

CH.2 stage 1: Adding "Beach"

CH.2 stage 2: Adding "Sea Ruins"

CH.2 stage 3: Adding "severe"

CH.2 stage 4: Adding "abyss"

CH.2 Add the ending cut scene

CH.2 Add approximately 80 common monsters

CH.2 Added 9 Elite Monsters

CH.2 Add 4 Boss Monsters

Change of diamond goods at the end of the game

Round * A certain amount of diamonds + bounty on the eliminated boss monster (all boss monsters give different diamonds) = Diamonds earned at the end of the game

Box gauge

From now on, the box gauge can acquire the box in proportion to the gold you get when you kill a monster.

Gold amount from unit sales

Unit Cost to Sell 40 → Unit Cost to Sell 25

-Unit rating indication

Existing: Star → Change: Numbers

-Change the Pacitive Window

Mark the value when the next level is reached (color)

-Dependon Summer Event Ends

Skin store function will be updated later.

Update empty partial resources except for game screens

Drakong

[Transformation] Attack speed: 0.1s → 0.3s

[Transformation] Duration: 15s → 20s

[Transformation] Scratch attack: 5 consecutive attacks → 4 consecutive attacks

Bread bag mask

[Skill] Maximum attackable number of pars (enemy): ∞ → 125

-CH.1 Changes

Ch.1 stage 2 king lava slime Hp : 2000 → 3800

Ch.1 stage 2 scudge boss time: 400s → 300s

Ch.1 stage 4 Bayer boss battle time: 260s → 275s

-Delete BOSDEMAGE +1 CARD

Fixing bugs that did not apply probabilistically to increasing attack power & skill attack power among unit card effects

Fix a bug that was blocked by the image text and could not be clicked

Fixing bugs where games were not playing in certain countries

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

CH.2 [Uncharted Sea] made over a long period of time has finally been completed.

"Unknown Sea" is set to a more Difficulty level than Ch.1, and you need to clear CH.1 to play.

I think it would be a great relief if the new chapter could give new fun to those who enjoy Defender.

We will continue to update the game and try until we finish the early access version.

Thank you for always good reviews and feedback.