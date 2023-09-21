 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

噗噗的冒险乐园 update for 21 September 2023

0.8.1.1.0921 Patch Notes：

Share · View all patches · Build 12246522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed：

  1. Game might get stuck when PuPu automatically return home due to low strength or mood under certain circumstances;
  2. Missing VFX when pointing at the deformed buildings.
  3. Incorrect description of “A bowl of hot soup” in Swamp City
  4. Adventurer dialogue issue when there’s sand and storm.
  5. UI Display error caused by opening other buildings when viewing the story line details of a building.
  6. Incorrect hint about PuPu description for upgrading Tower of Courage.
  7. Wrong settlement of hotel commission rewards
  8. Updated some English translations

Optimization:
1 The adventurers list when you pay rent. You can now click to view the available commissions.

Changed files in this update

噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1683383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link