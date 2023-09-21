0.8.1.1.0921 Patch Notes：

Bug Fixed：
- Game might get stuck when PuPu automatically return home due to low strength or mood under certain circumstances;
- Missing VFX when pointing at the deformed buildings.
- Incorrect description of “A bowl of hot soup” in Swamp City
- Adventurer dialogue issue when there’s sand and storm.
- UI Display error caused by opening other buildings when viewing the story line details of a building.
- Incorrect hint about PuPu description for upgrading Tower of Courage.
- Wrong settlement of hotel commission rewards
- Updated some English translations
Optimization:
1 The adventurers list when you pay rent. You can now click to view the available commissions.
Changed files in this update