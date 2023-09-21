0.4.3 Update: New Biome, Wreckage, Disaster, Blueprint, Popups & Death rework

Howdy Astronauts!

Today's content update (0.4.3) is released and changes the following:

Adds a new biome "Obliteration" that can spawn in the Alpha belt. It comes in two sub-variants - "sparse" and "dense" and contains large debris that be crowbarred to gather large quantities of scrap.

Wreckages are now biome dependant. The previous 3 wreckages can be found in the default "Scraplands" biome, with a new wreckage introduced specifically for Obliteration.

New Biome generation system, biomes now weave into each other. This addition will become more apparent and useful with the 0.5 update coming in November.

Adds a new disaster! The "Dust Storm" will distrupt beacon signals as well as violently move ships around. Remember to stay tethered, or you could get lost.

Reworked how death works. Instead of respawning near-ish to your ship, you now spawn in a nearby cyrogenics pod as a new survivor. You must follow the pings of the previous attempt to recover their items. You also gain the "Cryo-metabolism" status effect for several minutes - freezing your hunger and thirst depletion as you thaw.

Added a liquid container blueprint. Can store up to 5 portions of liquid (including hydroponic solution). This blueprint interacts with the "shift-click" shortcuts feature that all other storage blueprints use.

Adds new Ice debris variants.

Adds a new info popup system. This will aid newer players when at low o2, or unsure why they are on fire.

Added a backup feature, you now have automatic backups for the most recent 6 play sessions per save.

Fixed space pirate achievement to not trigger on tutorial ships.

Fixed bug where placing a blueprint whilst dying broke the UI.

Increased % of words translated.

Fixed crossbar crosshair freezing mid animation if held item was switched.

Fixed ships "yeeting" when colliding into tutorial ships.

Optimised ship loading and saving - no more freezing when a new ship spawns!

Fixed bug where glass would only show in one direction.

Fixed bug where refilling hydroponics would only allow for 1 more growth.

You can now click the countdown in the main menu to open up the roadmap.

Improved tutorial & added contingencies for players ignoring the tutorial.

Fixed various soft-locking bugs.

Fixed other minor bugs (which I've forgotten to write down).

As always, thank you for playing my game! I'm going to take this week to further improve the biome generation and fix any issues that you may find. Please use F8 to report any problems and I'll try and get it sorted asap.

Next up: Update 0.5 which will contain a ship movement overhaul, ship docking, and most importantly...

...a brand new belt to explore!

~ Sam :)