Share · View all patches · Build 12246422 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 12:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Just a quick fix that will make the mine elevator work again.

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us!

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW