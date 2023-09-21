 Skip to content

BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 21 September 2023

BlazBlue Entropy Effect: Limited Time Discount!

BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 21 September 2023

Build 12246259

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In celebration of a remarkable achievement - exceeding 100,000 sales in just 20 days, we're excited to announce a special discount! 🔥
Join us in marking this incredible milestone and let's dive into the battle together! 🙌

Meanwhile, on September 22nd, we're making a few important tweaks and delving deeper into the storyline to enhance your gaming experience even further! 🎮

📅 Sale Period:
September 21, 17:00 (UTC) - October 5, 17:00 (UTC)
September 21, 13:00 (EDT/EST) - October 5, 13:00 (EDT/EST)
September 22, 01:00 (UTC+8) - October 6, 01:00 (UTC+8)
💰 Discount: 12% OFF!

Don't miss out on this opportunity. Join the battle now!

