Day of the Dino Survival update for 21 September 2023

Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed Some rocks clipping through ground letting players get under the map
  • Fixed Standing on Dinos heads to bug them out
  • Fixed Players getting the flamethrower that isn't ready yet
  • Fixed Main menu UI from stopping pressing buttons when in other menus
  • Fixed Player from falling through the ground in water
  • Fixed LOD on some tress and brushes
  • Fixed LOD on rocks and ships
  • Fixed LOD on water

Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

