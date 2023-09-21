Fixes
- Fixed Some rocks clipping through ground letting players get under the map
- Fixed Standing on Dinos heads to bug them out
- Fixed Players getting the flamethrower that isn't ready yet
- Fixed Main menu UI from stopping pressing buttons when in other menus
- Fixed Player from falling through the ground in water
- Fixed LOD on some tress and brushes
- Fixed LOD on rocks and ships
- Fixed LOD on water
Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!
- Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
