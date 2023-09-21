- Added 2 more save game slots
- Optimizations for endless battles
- Fixed a bug where too many arrows could become stuck in a character
- Fixed some bugs with Paladin's 'Leap of Faith'
-- Should now be affected by 'Strength in Numbers' Formation
-- Should now block with 100% chance while charging
-- Should no longer increase speed above max speed
-- Should now correctly knock back the main target
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 21 September 2023
Patch v1.1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2485551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update