Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 21 September 2023

Patch v1.1.10

Patch v1.1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 more save game slots
  • Optimizations for endless battles
  • Fixed a bug where too many arrows could become stuck in a character
  • Fixed some bugs with Paladin's 'Leap of Faith'
    -- Should now be affected by 'Strength in Numbers' Formation
    -- Should now block with 100% chance while charging
    -- Should no longer increase speed above max speed
    -- Should now correctly knock back the main target

