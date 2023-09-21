 Skip to content

ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT update for 21 September 2023

About Update 23-09-21

  1. 'Boss-Rush Mode' New score attack mode, has been added.
  2. 4 playable new fighters has been added.
  3. Two new bosses have been added in main mode and Boss-Rush Mode.

Please enjoy our game!

