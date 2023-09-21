 Skip to content

The Elm Game update for 21 September 2023

Small Patch

Build 12245986

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Think times for the computer player were reduced. On highest diffulty setting, the computer now thinks for 32 seconds instead of 40. On medium difficulty, the computer thinks for 8 seconds instead of 10. Nothing changes for the lowest diffulty.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the file of archived game histories to be overwritten after finishing a game. Now the game histories are appended to the archive file as intended instead of wiping it every time.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1740492
Windows Depot 1740493
