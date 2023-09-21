Small Patch

- Think times for the computer player were reduced. On highest diffulty setting, the computer now thinks for 32 seconds instead of 40. On medium difficulty, the computer thinks for 8 seconds instead of 10. Nothing changes for the lowest diffulty.
- Fixed a bug that caused the file of archived game histories to be overwritten after finishing a game. Now the game histories are appended to the archive file as intended instead of wiping it every time.
The Elm Game update for 21 September 2023
